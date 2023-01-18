News.az
News
Chinas Cgtn Tv Channel
Tag:
Chinas Cgtn Tv Channel
Azerbaijani President: I congratulate our Chinese friends on celebration of Chinese New Year
19 Jan 2023-05:29
President Ilham Aliyev: We would like to expand our green energy collaboration with China
18 Jan 2023-21:52
Economic growth in China is critical for countries like Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
18 Jan 2023-20:46
During time of pandemic, Azerbaijan provided medical, humanitarian, and financial assistance to more than 80 countries - President Ilham Aliyev
18 Jan 2023-19:31
Azerbaijan’s target is to increase gas exports to European market by two times within five years - President
18 Jan 2023-18:28
President: North-South route is a global project that is moving successfully
18 Jan 2023-17:56
President: We hope that there will be more investments in non-energy sector
18 Jan 2023-17:06
President Ilham Aliyev: We're looking forward to seeing more Chinese companies in Azerbaijan
18 Jan 2023-16:57
