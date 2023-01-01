News.az
Concept Of Return
Tag:
Concept Of Return
Armenia government must compensate for the damages it has caused in addition to providing an opportunity for our return - Spokesperson
28 Mar 2024-19:33
Return to Western Azerbaijan: from realm of theory into practical reality:
Interview with Ulviyya Zulfikar (VIDEO)
10 Apr 2023-23:30
Western Azerbaijan Community’s Concept of Return circulated as UN official document
27 Mar 2023-23:02
Western Azerbaijan Community comments on biased statement of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry
16 Mar 2023-23:12
Western Azerbaijanis want peaceful return to their ancestral lands: Presidential aide
13 Mar 2023-01:26
Public hearings on return to Western Azerbaijan held in Milli Majlis
03 Mar 2023-04:29
Return to Western Azerbaijan ‘goal’ of entire Azerbaijani people - deputy FM
03 Mar 2023-01:00
Action plan for implementation of Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan under preparation
26 Jan 2023-13:17
Adoption of Concept of Return is one of links in struggle for return to our historical lands: Community chairman
26 Jan 2023-12:46
The Concept of Return to Western Azerbaijan – FULL TEXT
26 Jan 2023-12:33
