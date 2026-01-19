News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Denmark
Tag:
Denmark
Greenland mayor warns media over US flag stunt
30 Jan 2026-02:00
US announces start of process to resolve Greenland dispute
28 Jan 2026-23:03
EU reaffirms support for Denmark and Greenland
23 Jan 2026-19:20
Denmark opposes transferring Greenland sovereignty to US
21 Jan 2026-22:59
Zelenskyy cites three reasons Ukraine won’t send troops to Greenland
20 Jan 2026-22:02
EU promises firm response to Trump’s Greenland threats
20 Jan 2026-18:27
US and Denmark may revisit Greenland defense deal
20 Jan 2026-13:15
Denmark deploys more troops to Greenland
19 Jan 2026-16:06
Trump says NATO ignored Russian threat to Greenland
19 Jan 2026-15:59
How the Greenland dispute exposed NATO’s internal fault lines
19 Jan 2026-11:42
Latest News
Georgian PM calls OSCE Moscow Mechanism review “unfair campaign”
Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan’s role as regional connector
NASA delays Artemis moon mission due to cold at launch site
Epstein files released by DOJ reference Trump, Musk, Bill Gates
Cuba declares international emergency over US tariff threats
South Africa expels Israeli envoy, declares him persona non grata
China launches Algerian remote sensing satellite into orbit
China conducts naval, air patrols near Scarborough Shoal
Saks moves to end e-commerce partnership with Amazon
Mud volcano erupts with flames in Azerbaijan
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31