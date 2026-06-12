Emmanual Macron

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France and Slovakia on 13–18 June should not be viewed as a routine European tour. Officially, the agenda includes India’s participation in the G7 summit in France, talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, and a visit to Slovakia. Behind this diplomatic programme, however, lies a much broader strategic calculation. India is seeking to consolidate its status as a power without which it is no longer possible to discuss global security, the world economy, energy, technology, or crises ranging from Ukraine to the Middle East.

12 Jun 2026-12:26