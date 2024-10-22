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European Demand
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Tesla has reportedly broken ground on a new 700 megawatt hour Megapack battery storage facility in Belgium, marking another step in the company’s global expansion of large scale energy storage infrastructure.27 May 2026-23:51
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Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about a brewing trade war between the United States and the European Union heightened fears of weaker fuel demand due to slowing economic activity.22 Jul 2025-11:39
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Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group posted third-quarter room revenue growth of 1.5% on Tuesday, as summer demand in Europe offset a subdued U.S. market and dogged weakness in China, News.Az reports citing Investing .22 Oct 2024-13:09
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