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Farshad Taghizadeh
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Farshad Taghizadeh
Fate of two brothers remains unknown after arrest in Izeh
The fate and whereabouts of two Bakhtiari Lor brothers remain unknown more than a week after their arrest in Izeh, located in Iran’s Khuzestan province.
07 May 2026-11:31
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