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Fiber
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Amazon has signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with specialty glass maker Corning to significantly boost U.S. production of optical fiber and connectivity products. The partnership aims to secure the vital infrastructure needed to power Amazon's expanding network of data centers. Following the announcement, Corning shares jumped approximately 7% in early trading, providing a welcome lift to the company amid slower demand in its consumer electronics division.
08 Jun 2026-18:39
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SOCAR Fiber, operating under SOCAR Türkiye, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), is expanding its investments in modernizing its fiber-optic infrastructure, the company said in a statement.02 Dec 2025-10:17
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On February 6, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry signed a cooperation memorandum with Freedom Telecom Holding Ltd. to build a fiber-optic highway and data centers for the transit and storage of international internet traffic.10 Feb 2025-20:58
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Verizon said on Thursday it would buy Frontier Communications (OTC:FTRCQ) in an all-cash deal worth $20 billion, as the U.S. wireless carrier looks to expand its fiber network, News.Az reports citing Investing .05 Sep 2024-15:49
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Telecom operators in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to invest over USD 50.6 million in the project of laying the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This significant project will be an important step in strengthening the region's digital infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity between Europe and Asia.25 Jun 2024-16:01
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In the video interview with News.Az, Magbat Spanov, an expert at the Institute of Innovative Economics and a professor at Kazakh National University al-Farabi, discusses the revival of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Line (Trans-Caspian FOL) project.21 Jun 2024-16:25
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By Sabina Alizade
Kazakh and Azerbaijani telecommunications operators have joined forces to implement an ambitious project: laying a Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This step will be a key element in creating a new telecommunications corridor connecting Europe and Asia, called the Digital Silk Road.20 Jun 2024-22:35
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Kazakh and Azerbaijani operators will invest more than $50 million in laying fiber optic cables along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.20 Jun 2024-11:52
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