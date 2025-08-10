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Fox
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De'Aaron Fox suffered an apparent ankle injury scare during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, briefly limping to the locker room before returning to help the San Antonio Spurs secure a dominant series-clinching win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.16 May 2026-10:05
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Major U.S. broadcast station owners on Monday urged regulators to examine the growing influence of technology giants in acquiring live sports rights, warning that the trend could undermine free to air television and weaken local news ecosystems.30 Mar 2026-23:11
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De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points and Victor Wembanyama added 26 as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors 126-113 on Wednesday night, heading into the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak.12 Feb 2026-10:09
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A 34-year-old woman, named Katie Fox, has died following a stabbing in Birmingham city centre on Friday evening. She was attacked on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm and taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to West Midlands Police.10 Nov 2025-17:20
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A magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in the Fox Islands of the Aleutian Islands at 09:02 UTC.16 Sep 2025-13:25
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