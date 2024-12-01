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Fukushima Reactor
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Japan has officially launched a highly anticipated and dangerous phase of its nuclear cleanup, beginning the removal of nuclear fuel from the Fukushima Daiichi power plant's severely damaged No. 2 reactor on Tuesday.02 Jun 2026-15:26
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More than 13 years after the catastrophic nuclear disaster at Fukushima, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco) has commenced the challenging task of removing melted nuclear fuel from the bottom of one of the damaged reactors.10 Sep 2024-12:24
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