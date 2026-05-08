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Labour
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At a tech conference in Paris, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted that AI will increase demand for workers rather than replace them and cause job losses.17 Jun 2026-21:44
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Africa’s rapidly growing population is reshaping global economic forecasts, with experts and policymakers debating whether the continent can convert its demographic expansion into long-term prosperity.12 Jun 2026-12:44
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Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed a record-breaking, fourth successive general election victory for his ruling Labour Party on Sunday.
31 May 2026-14:40
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A new report has found that systemic forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton industry has worsened, with state-linked mobilisation of workers continuing during the annual harvest.15 May 2026-11:36
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Keir Starmer was facing his most serious political challenge yet as reports emerged that his health secretary Wes Streeting was preparing a potential resignation that could trigger a leadership contest within the Labour Party. The developments came as the prime minister sought to present his government’s agenda during the King’s Speech, but the event was overshadowed by growing internal instability.14 May 2026-10:34
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Keir Starmer told his Cabinet on Tuesday that he will remain in office and continue governing, despite mounting political pressure following recent election setbacks for the Labour Party.12 May 2026-14:00
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