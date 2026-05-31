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Lebanon Israel War
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The Middle East remains one of the world’s most volatile regions, where local disputes can quickly become regional crises. Wars, proxy rivalries, sectarian divisions, territorial disputes, weakened states, foreign military involvement and competition over energy routes all increase the risk of new conflict.18 Jun 2026-17:30
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said any future Israeli attacks on Lebanon or continued occupation of recently seized territories in the Arab country would constitute a violation of a memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed between Iran and the United States.16 Jun 2026-16:16
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the United States is responsible for ensuring the implementation of a memorandum of understanding set to be signed between Tehran and Washington, which includes a cessation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon.16 Jun 2026-10:47
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said no peace in the region will be possible unless Israel withdraws its forces from Lebanon, adding that any ceasefire in a regional conflict must apply across all fronts.05 Jun 2026-17:06
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The Palestinian group Hamas has praised Iran’s call for a simultaneous end to hostilities across all regional fronts and thanked Tehran for its continued support for the Palestinian people and their struggle against Israel.05 Jun 2026-10:45
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Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that Washington will either face a “hard slap” or be forced to accept Tehran’s terms, accusing the United States of systematically undermining diplomacy and violating ceasefire commitments.05 Jun 2026-10:29
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specialises in inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.02 Jun 2026-09:50
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the Israeli military would keep striking southern Lebanon “as planned,” hours after President Donald Trump declared that Israeli forces would not move on Beirut.02 Jun 2026-00:55
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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israeli troops will remain stationed at Beaufort Castle following the recent capture of the strategic hilltop fortress in southern Lebanon.31 May 2026-13:59
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