LIV Golf captain Joaquín Niemann was hit with a rare two-stroke penalty at the U.S. Open on Friday morning following a fiery outburst during his opening round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The discipline turned a disastrous quintuple-bogey 9 on the par-4 sixth hole into a 7-over 11, sinking his first-round score to an 8-over 78.

19 Jun 2026-20:35