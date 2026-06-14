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Marc Cucurella
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Marc Cucurella
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella
14 Jun 2026-21:45
Latest News
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella
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Germany scores early against Curaçao in 2026 World Cup opener
Moscow hit by record downpour
- VIDEO
Azerbaijan, Armenia advance peace talks as next meeting set for Baku
Israeli strikes hit Beirut as tensions rise
Ukraine and Moldova begin EU membership talks
YouTube hosted sanctioned Iran-linked accounts
Hamas praises reported shooting of IDF officer in West Bank
Zelensky cites alleged intercepted Russian intel documents
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