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Marianne Lake
JPMorgan closely monitoring consumer health as inflation risks rise
JPMorgan Chase is keeping a watchful eye on the financial health of U.S. consumers as persistent inflation and rising energy costs threaten to squeeze household budgets.
09 Jun 2026-19:30
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