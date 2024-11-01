- News
- Maritime Corridor
Tag:
Maritime Corridor
-
Few places on Earth have as much influence over the global economy as the Strait of Hormuz. Although it is only a narrow stretch of water located between Iran and Oman, this maritime corridor serves as one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.15 Jun 2026-13:00
-
-
Editor's note: Pavel Klachkov is a Russian political scientist, a Director of the branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.
14 Aug 2024-11:43
-