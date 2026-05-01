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- Maritime War
Tag:
Maritime War
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Eleven Iranian vessels have so far successfully broken through what Tehran describes as a US naval blockade, an informed source told Iran’s English-language Press TV.18 Jun 2026-11:01
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A recent U.S. military strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific has once again drawn international attention to Washington's increasingly aggressive campaign against maritime drug trafficking networks.17 Jun 2026-05:25
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At least three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships carrying essential goods have successfully broken through the US naval blockade, Iran’s English-language Press TV has reported, citing what it described as highly informed sources.16 Jun 2026-09:26
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Iran’s military has said it fired warning missile and drone shots at US naval vessels it described as “intruding” in the Sea of Oman, claiming the ships subsequently fled the area.05 Jun 2026-16:14
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Iran's military says its navy targeted a US destroyer in the Sea of Oman after US forces allegedly carried out hostile actions against Iranian commercial vessels and violated regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz.04 Jun 2026-15:05
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The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, has warned that the Bab al-Mandab Strait could be subjected to the same restrictions on maritime traffic as the Strait of Hormuz if Israel continues what he described as crimes in Lebanon and Gaza under American protection.02 Jun 2026-10:50
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Iran will break any naval blockade imposed by the United States on its vessels and ports and could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if US attacks against the Islamic Republic resume, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader has said.25 May 2026-10:31
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Iran’s authority overseeing the Strait of Hormuz has launched an official account on the social media platform X, as it moves to expand its communications and management of the key shipping route.18 May 2026-17:19
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Iranian and Omani delegations have held a legal-technical meeting to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, arrangements for the safe passage of ships, and the sovereign rights of both countries over the strategic waterway.13 May 2026-11:32
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Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has called on the United Nations to recognise US officials allegedly involved in what it described as a deliberate attack on the Iranian warship Dena as war criminals.12 May 2026-10:27
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