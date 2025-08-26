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Messaging
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The confrontation involving the United States, Iran and Israel entered another dangerous phase on May 8 as military activity, diplomatic messaging and regional tensions intensified despite continued claims that a ceasefire was technically still in effect.08 May 2026-05:22
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Latvia-based BirdyChat has officially launched across Europe, emerging as one of the first homegrown messaging apps compliant with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) by enabling direct, encrypted chats with WhatsApp users.06 May 2026-19:42
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Der Spiegel reported Thursday that German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner was targeted in a phishing attack, with hackers gaining access to her account on the Signal messaging app.23 Apr 2026-21:20
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Messaging platform WhatsApp has warned that around 200 users may have been compromised after downloading a malicious imitation of its iPhone application containing spyware.01 Apr 2026-21:58
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China has launched a new satellite short messaging service based on the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, aimed at ensuring reliable communication during emergencies when ground-based mobile networks are unavailable.06 Feb 2026-11:59
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Tajiktelecom JSC has officially launched ORIZ, a new national messaging app aimed at providing secure, high-quality communication for citizens, Tajiks living abroad, and internet users worldwide.12 Nov 2025-15:53
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Discord, the popular messaging platform widely used by gamers, has revealed that official identification photos from around 70,000 users may have been exposed following a cyberattack.09 Oct 2025-14:11
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Spotify will roll out a messaging feature this week.26 Aug 2025-15:10
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Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Tuesday to develop a national messaging app and ensure its widespread use, primarily in public institutions.25 Jun 2025-12:55
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