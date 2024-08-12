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- Negotiating
Tag:
Negotiating
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US President Donald Trump has said Iran is preparing a proposal aimed at meeting American demands, as both sides move towards renewed talks expected to take place in Pakistan.24 Apr 2026-23:09
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Volodymyr Zelensky must sit down at the negotiating table, and the US hopes that he will do so.23 Feb 2025-20:32
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Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia held a meeting on the situation in the regions bordering Ukraine, News.az reports citing Russian media.12 Aug 2024-16:11
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