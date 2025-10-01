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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood outside a luxury skyscraper in Manhattan for a video on Tax Day to deliver on his trademark plan: “We’re taxing the rich.”08 May 2026-05:38
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King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded a four-day state visit to the United States, marked by high-profile meetings in Washington D.C., New York City, and Virginia.03 May 2026-16:38
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Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, has declared a groundbreaking victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, positioning himself as a leading contender to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.25 Jun 2025-10:38
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