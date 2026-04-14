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Palace
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The intense months-long guessing game over Prince George’s academic future has officially come to an end. Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the 12-year-old prince, who is second in line to the British throne, will attend the prestigious Eton College starting this September.
16 Jun 2026-21:30
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukrainian men are being seized from the streets and forcibly sent into the military as Kyiv struggles with what he described as a severe shortage of personnel.06 Jun 2026-22:00
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France’s presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has arrived in Lebanon to hold critical talks regarding the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). With the UN peacekeeping mission’s mandate set to expire at the end of the year, Le Drian is exploring potential alternatives to the long-standing deployment.04 Jun 2026-11:23
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Thousands of people gathered in Tashkent during the International Jazz Festival, where musicians from Europe, the Americas and Central Asia performed free open-air concerts near the Palace of International Forums. Audiences of all ages filled the venue, with some standing close to the stage while others watched performances from the grass with friends and family.17 May 2026-17:54
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The UEFA Europa Conference League returns with its semifinal second-leg action on May 7, featuring two decisive matches that will determine the finalists of the competition.07 May 2026-11:20
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The first leg of the UEFA Conference League semifinals is set to be played on Thursday, marking a crucial stage in the European club competition.30 Apr 2026-14:14
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Donald Trump claims that Britain's King Charles, who is on a state visit to the United States, agrees that Iran should never acquire nuclear weapons.29 Apr 2026-09:58
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Britain’s King Charles III will address a joint meeting of Congress and meet privately with US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the United States later this month, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.15 Apr 2026-16:54
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It is well known that Queen Elizabeth II adored spending time at her Balmoral Estate, and an amazing resurfaced photograph shows her relaxed and smiling in her "happy place".14 Apr 2026-15:21
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