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Persecution
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The U.S. government has announced it will end funding for programmes in South Africa aimed at combating HIV and AIDS, citing concerns over what it described as the government’s failure to protect the white-minority Afrikaner community.19 Jun 2026-22:14
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Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that Christians are facing persecution in Nigeria. Speaking at a U.S. embassy event to the United Nations in New York, Minaj said, “In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”19 Nov 2025-16:56
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A special congressional committee in Costa Rica is currently reviewing a request to lift President Rodrigo Chaves' immunity, creating a clash between the executive branch and the judiciary.25 Aug 2025-23:06
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