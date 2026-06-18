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- Political Analyst Zaur Mammadov
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Political Analyst Zaur Mammadov
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The parliamentary elections held in Armenia are important not only for shaping the country’s domestic political agenda but also for the prospects of peace and security in the region. At a time when discussions on the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the signing of a peace agreement, the opening of communications, and the Zangezur Corridor are ongoing, the election results are being closely watched.18 Jun 2026-07:43
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