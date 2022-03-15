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Presenter
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South African television presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye, known as Jub Jub, has been arrested over allegations that he kidnapped a taxi driver and fired a gun in his direction.15 Jun 2026-14:40
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Kuwaiti authorities have sentenced a state television presenter to three years in prison after she was found guilty of posting content on social media in support of Iran’s retaliatory operations following US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian media.06 Jun 2026-12:40
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A Lebanese television presenter working for Al-Manar TV has been killed in an Israeli strike on the southern city of Tyre, according to Hezbollah and Lebanese officials, raising renewed concerns over the safety of media workers in conflict zones.27 Jan 2026-15:30
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