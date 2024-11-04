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Rain Alert
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Hong Kong issued its highest black rainstorm signal on Thursday, closing schools and suspending some businesses while urging residents to seek shelter amid warnings of severe flooding.18 Jun 2026-11:35
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city, according to media reports.15 Sep 2025-11:34
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Fierce storms battered the US Midwest Sunday night, leading to travel disruptions and flood warnings for millions of Americans.11 Aug 2025-12:09
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The Spanish city of Barcelona is currently under a red alert due to dangerous torrential rain, leading to flooding in various parts of the city, including the airport.04 Nov 2024-16:20
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