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Raul Jimenez
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The 2026 World Cup has officially kicked off with an absolute thriller of an opening match, delivering beautiful goals, high drama, and a flurry of red cards as Mexico secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa.12 Jun 2026-01:10
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in spectacular fashion, bringing the world's biggest football tournament back to Mexico for a third time. In a historic twist, the opening match in Mexico City served as a direct repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.12 Jun 2026-00:59
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