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Ripple Xrp News
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Standard Chartered has projected that XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could attract between $4 billion and $8 billion in new inflows during their first year if the proposed CLARITY Act becomes law, a development that analysts say could significantly reshape the XRP market and drive a major price re-rating.18 Jun 2026-17:00
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The price of XRP has shown unstable performance recently after hitting a local resistance level, leading to a significant pullback, News.Az reports citing Coingape .11 Sep 2024-22:10
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