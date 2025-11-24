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George Russell seized pole position for a race that could snap teammate Kimi Antonelli's winning streak while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton split the Mercedes pair in Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.13 Jun 2026-20:40
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Following the announcement that Russell Wilson is joining CBS Sports as an analyst, the NFL world is shifting focus to one of the most polarizing debates in recent football history: Does "Mr. Unlimited" belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?04 Jun 2026-14:44
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Max Verstappen has dismissed recent Formula 1 rule adjustments as insufficient, describing the changes as “a tickle” and arguing they fall short of addressing deeper concerns about the sport’s future racing format.01 May 2026-10:10
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As Tuesday marks two months since the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes against Iran, repeated disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have turned the waterway into an “economic clock of war.”28 Apr 2026-17:38
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Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has admitted to key mistakes during the Japanese Grand Prix, with team principal Toto Wolff acknowledging that drivers were not given the best conditions to perform at the race start.03 Apr 2026-16:14
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George Russell secured pole position in Sprint Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, leading a dominant performance for Mercedes as teammate Kimi Antonelli completed a front-row lockout in Shanghai.13 Mar 2026-15:31
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A dramatic crash for Kimi Antonelli overshadowed final practice at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, while his teammate George Russell delivered an impressive performance to top the session.07 Mar 2026-10:50
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UK comedian and actor Russell Brand pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to two new charges of rape and sexual assault during a court appearance in London.24 Feb 2026-15:45
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Domino's Pizza beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter U.S. same-store sales on Monday, as aggressive discounting and new menu offerings helped attract budget-conscious customers.23 Feb 2026-15:45
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A federal employees’ union has asked a U.S. judge to compel the Trump administration to restore funding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), warning that the agency could run out of cash by the end of the year.24 Nov 2025-14:47
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