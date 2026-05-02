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Taiyo Oil
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Taiyo Oil
Japan to take oil shipment from Russia’s Sakhalin-2
Taiyo Oil is set to receive a crude oil shipment from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project, according to Japanese media reports citing the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
02 May 2026-11:40
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