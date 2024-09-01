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Tesla Cybercab
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Tesla has remained relatively secretive about the technical details of its highly anticipated Cybercab robotaxi since unveiling the vehicle in 2024. However, newly uncovered regulatory filings submitted to US authorities have provided the clearest picture yet of the vehicle's hardware and specifications.16 Jun 2026-15:13
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Tesla has taken a high profile step in promoting its autonomous mobility ambitions, unveiling its Cybercab robotaxi concept at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix fan festival in early May 2026.04 May 2026-10:57
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Tesla is ramping up its investment plans to more than $25 billion, intensifying investor debate over whether its ambitious bets on artificial intelligence, robotaxis, and humanoid robotics can deliver future returns.23 Apr 2026-17:58
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The final chapter of Tesla’s flagship vehicles appears imminent, as only a few hundred Model S and Model X cars remain unsold.03 Apr 2026-22:04
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Tesla has announced a $2 billion investment in Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, reinforcing its ambition to transform from an electric vehicle manufacturer into an AI and autonomous driving powerhouse. The company also confirmed that production of its long-awaited Cybercab robotaxi remains on track to begin this year.29 Jan 2026-09:10
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Tesla shares plummeted nearly 9% on Friday, erasing about $60 billion (£45 billion) from the company's market value, following the much-anticipated unveiling of its robotaxi, which failed to impress investors.12 Oct 2024-11:39
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased a two-door robotaxi with gull-wing doors and no steering wheel or pedals at a much-hyped event on October 10, sticking to long-held promises of autonomous cars driving long-term growth at the electric vehicle maker.11 Oct 2024-09:50
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