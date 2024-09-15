- News
- Transfer News
Tag:
Transfer News
-
Portuguese international Bernardo Silva has officially signed a two-year contract with Real Madrid, securing his move to the Spanish powerhouse until June 30, 2028. The 31-year-old midfielder joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.
17 Jun 2026-20:15
-
-
The G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative have condemned Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia, calling it an escalation in Tehran’s support for Moscow's war against Ukraine, NewsAz reports citing Iran International.15 Sep 2024-00:28
-