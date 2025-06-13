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Troop Deployment
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The United States military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.26 Mar 2026-11:01
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Denmark is deploying additional soldiers to Greenland as part of an ongoing buildup of military personnel in the Arctic territory.19 Jan 2026-16:06
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The United Kingdom and France have signed a declaration of intent outlining plans to deploy troops in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced.07 Jan 2026-09:51
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Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that France is preparing to deploy a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers and officers to Ukraine.29 Oct 2025-10:48
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Venezuela's interior minister announced Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.26 Aug 2025-13:20
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China has no plans to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.25 Aug 2025-12:56
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Somalia and Djibouti signed an agreement on Wednesday for the additional deployment of Djiboutian Armed Forces personnel on Somali territory.30 Jul 2025-18:58
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US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the thousands of troops deployed to Los Angeles this month were still needed despite a week of relative calm in the protest-hit city.21 Jun 2025-11:53
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its newly formed 96th Division, also known as the Eastern or Gilad Division, is preparing to assume responsibility for the Jordan Valley region.13 Jun 2025-16:20
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