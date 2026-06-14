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Tropical Downpour
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Tropical Downpour
Moscow hit by record downpour
- VIDEO
Moscow was hit by a powerful tropical downpour accompanied by large hail and strong winds on June 13.
14 Jun 2026-19:50
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