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Trump-iran Talks
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Washington has intensified pressure on Tehran as the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues without a breakthrough, while regional violence and energy disruptions escalate across the Middle East. The war, which began after major strikes on Iran starting February 28, has pushed oil prices higher and created a growing geopolitical deadlock.18 May 2026-11:28
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The latest high level talks between the United States and China in Beijing have drawn significant global attention after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that Washington’s strict chip export controls against China were not discussed in depth during bilateral meetings between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.15 May 2026-06:56
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The European Union must realise that it will be difficult to “survive” if it does not speak with one voice, according to Green MEP Michael Bloss, who warned that internal divisions could weaken the bloc’s position in global affairs.14 May 2026-12:23
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A meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States has begun in Beijing, China’s central television reported.14 May 2026-07:24
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The second preparatory meeting for negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Thursday at the White House, with sources accompanying the Lebanese delegation indicating that US President Donald Trump is expected to join shortly.24 Apr 2026-01:49
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Despite the fragile ceasefire with Iran, clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have persisted in Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump had announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would discuss ways to end the fighting, which, if it happens, would mark the first direct conversation between the two nations' leaders in over 30 years.16 Apr 2026-18:47
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Former Cuban President Raúl Castro is involved in talks between the island and the United States, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Wednesday.26 Mar 2026-13:30
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On Monday, the European Parliament paused the ratification process of a major trade deal with the United States, marking the latest consequence of the Supreme Court overturning most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.23 Feb 2026-20:37
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Editor’s note: Andrey Korobkov is a political scientist and professor of political science and international relations at the University of Tennessee, Nashville, USA. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.11 Feb 2026-12:22
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