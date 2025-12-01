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Ufc White House
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Justin Gaethje overcame the odds to capture the UFC lightweight championship at the White House on Sunday night.15 Jun 2026-14:10
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Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje faced off in a Lightweight bout earlier tonight on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C., at UFC Freedom 250.15 Jun 2026-09:27
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US President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday with a $60 million Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held on the White House South Lawn, featuring bare-knuckle fighters competing inside a mesh-framed cage. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the spectacle as “a gift to the American people.”12 Jun 2026-11:49
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According to media reports, construction crews have started building a temporary Ultimate Fighting Championship venue on the White House lawn for a 5,000-seat event scheduled for June 14, which will mark Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.28 May 2026-12:48
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UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance at the Washington Hilton for the White House correspondents' dinner when chaos broke out following a shooting near the ballroom.26 Apr 2026-10:22
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Jon Jones remains hopeful about securing a spot at the upcoming UFC White House event.10 Sep 2025-12:59
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The White House is planning to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event next year as part of the July 4 celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding.13 Aug 2025-12:15
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