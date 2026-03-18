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Former Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang has admitted to acting as an illegal agent of China, according to the United States Department of Justice.12 May 2026-12:12
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that China views Iran as having entered a new phase following the war, with strengthened international standing and prospects for expanded cooperation.06 May 2026-15:37
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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a complete ceasefire in West Asia during talks in Beijing with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, describing the situation in the region as a “decisive turning point”, according to Iranian media.06 May 2026-10:56
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Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is set to begin his first official visit to China today as both countries look forward to further strengthen political trust, strategic cooperation and high-quality development partnership.05 May 2026-14:08
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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed hope for improved relations between Thailand and Cambodia following recent border tensions, according to the Thai government.24 Apr 2026-10:21
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China’s Wang Yi calls on Iran to ensure freedom and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz16 Apr 2026-10:58
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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea this week for a two-day trip, Beijing said, as it prepares to host US President Donald Trump next month.09 Apr 2026-16:29
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Germany has urged China to use its influence over Iran to help push for a negotiated solution to rising tensions in the Middle East, according to Berlin’s Foreign Ministry.02 Apr 2026-17:11
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The first hearings into Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades have begun, focusing on the Wang Fuk housing complex in Tai Po, where 168 people lost their lives last November.19 Mar 2026-10:58
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China will continue its diplomatic efforts to help secure a ceasefire in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, stressing that the conflict “should never have happened” and must come to an end.18 Mar 2026-14:27
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