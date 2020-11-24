Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 cases top 3,600

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,646, reaching 98,927, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

As many as 1,259 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,734. Thirty-four coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,194.

The number of active cases stands at 31,999.

Over the past day, 14,358 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,631,597.

News.Az