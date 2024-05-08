Overchuk: EEU Summit not discussed situation regarding Armenia's CSTO membership
"Leaders of the "Five" of Eurasia have not discussed a situation regarding Armenia's membership to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the summit in Kremlin today," Alexey Overchuk, acting duties of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation told journalists, News.az reports citing TASS.
"The CSTO is not an issue of Eurasian Economic Union. The EEU consists of just economic issues," stressed Overchuk.
