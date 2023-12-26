China launches 3 satellites from sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Tuesday successfully launched a Long March-11 carrier rocket into space, sending three satellites into planned orbit, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the rocket from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, at 6:39 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellites, Shiyan-24C, will be mainly used for space science and technology experiments.

It was the 503rd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

News.Az