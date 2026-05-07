Türkiye’s Baykar teams up with Italy’s Gruppo Esea for robotic production

Türkiye’s Baykar teams up with Italy’s Gruppo Esea for robotic production

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Türkiye’s drone leader Baykar has secured several international agreements at the SAHA 2026 defence and aerospace expo, including a significant deal with Italian company Gruppo Esea to set up a fully robotic production line for its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The SAHA 2026, taking place on May 5-9 at Istanbul Expo Center, has been organised by Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defence, aviation, and space industry cluster, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The Baykar and Gruppo Esea deal is a part of the Turkish defence giant’s efforts to scale up its manufacturing output and integrate advanced international technologies into its drone fleet.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar, speaking at the event, said that the partnership will enable Baykar to achieve automated mass production in higher volumes in a more cost-effective and standardised manner.

Strategic milestone

Gruppo Esea CEO Alessandro Liberatore said the deal marks a strategic milestone in the growing industrial cooperation between Türkiye and Italy.

On the sidelines of SAHA 2026, Baykar also inked a deal with the Emirati firm EDGE Group to enhance the striking capabilities of its drone fleet.

The deal involves the integration of the Al Tariq precision-guided munition into Baykar’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The Turkish drone maker also secured a deal with French firm Safran Electronics and Defence to establish a framework for strategic cooperation in advanced aviation electronics and electronic solutions.

News.Az