China's Sun Long claims men's 500m gold at Short Track World Tour in Beijing
Xinhua
24-year-old Chinese skater Sun Long clinched the men's 500m gold in 40.155 seconds at the 2024/25 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Tour here on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.
In the men's 500m final, Sun finished first ahead of Steven Dubois of Canada, while fellow Chinese Liu Shaoang took bronze.
Sun also took bronze in the men's 1,500m final. South Korea's Park Ji-won won the men's 1,500m title in 2:16.776, followed by William Dandjinou of Canada.
"I tried my best to be concentrated on each run today and keep improving my performance. The gold belongs to our whole team," Sun said after the race. "Despite the ups and downs, our team will be better and better."
In the women's event, Canada's Danae Blais grabbed the 1,000m gold in 1:29.678, while Canada also triumphed in the women's 3,000m relay, winning in four minutes and 10.948 seconds.
Canadian skaters broke the 2,000m mixed team relay world record in the event's quarterfinals on Friday, but they failed to reach the final A after finishing fourth in their group in the semifinals on Saturday.
Five golds will be decided on Sunday, the last competition day of the three-day tournament - namely the men's 1,000m, women's 500m, women's 1,500m, mixed team relay, and men's 5,000m relay.
