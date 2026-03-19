Asia-Pacific Community: Environmental cooperation with China benefits Cambodia, minister says

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Chinese experience in air pollution control, particularly in areas such as emission monitoring technology, urban air quality management, and pollution control strategies, has provided valuable lessons for Cambodia, said Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth on Thursday.

Cambodia and China have maintained constructive cooperation in environmental protection, including air quality management, said Sophalleth in an interview with Xinhua, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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"Through bilateral cooperation mechanisms and regional initiatives, Cambodia has benefited from training programs and support in environmental monitoring and technical exchanges management," he said.

The minister said cooperation has included technical capacity building, knowledge sharing, and participation in regional environmental programs.

He said Chinese-supported projects in infrastructure, renewable energy, and industrial modernization have indirectly contributed to the clean, green, and sustainable pillars of the Circular Strategy on Environment 2023-2028.

Sophalleth said the application of Chinese experience and technologies in environmental management has contributed to Cambodia's capacity building and technical development in air pollution monitoring and control, while training programs, technology transfer, and expert exchanges have helped strengthen institutional knowledge and improve environmental management practices.

"However, challenges arise in institutional capacity and technical resources. Adapting advanced technologies to Cambodia's specific economic and environmental conditions requires careful planning and sustained technical support," he said.

The minister added that these challenges are addressed through continued dialogue, joint technical cooperation, and knowledge exchange programs.

"Cambodia values this cooperation and looks forward to strengthening collaboration with China and other international partners to promote cleaner air and sustainable development," Sophalleth said.

The minister said Cambodia generally experiences low levels of air pollution, but particulate matter (PM), especially PM2.5, sometimes remains a concern for public health.

He added that air pollution in Cambodia shows clear seasonal patterns and regional differences, adding that the main sources of air pollution in Cambodia include transportation emissions, open burning of waste, residential use of biomass and charcoal for cooking, agricultural burning, industrial activities, and dust from construction and unpaved roads.

He noted that the government has taken steps to improve air quality management, including refining relevant policies and regulations, encouraging cleaner technologies, and enhancing public awareness and regional cooperation.

News.Az