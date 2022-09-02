EU's Borrell has received response from Iran in nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has received a response from Iran in the talks over a revival of the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic and distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations, a spokesperson said, News.az reports citing IRNA.

"Right now everybody, is studying this response," Borrell's spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

"The way ahead will be – as always - discussed with all participants and the U.S.," he added, referring to the other signatories of the 2015 agreement - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States.

