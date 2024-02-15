First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on academician Arif Pashayev’s jubilee

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared an Instagram post on the occasion of the birthday of one of the renowned representatives of the Azerbaijan’s scientific elite, academician Arif Pashayev, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “My kind father, caring grandfather, bright, friendly person! Happy 90th birthday! I wish you robust health and good mood! May Allah the Almighty protect you from all troubles! We love you very much! May your life be long! May Allah protect all parents!”

News.Az