France hit records high in COVID-19 cases since April

With just over 47,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, France has hit record coronavirus numbers not seen since early April at the height of the third wave of the pandemic, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

France has registered a total of 47,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The latest data pushed the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new coronavirus infections to well over 32,000.

During the third wave in the spring, the seven-day average briefly rose above 42,000. On April 8, France recorded nearly 85,000 infections.

Authorities say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals have not been vaccinated. About 75% of the French population is fully vaccinated.

The health ministry also reported that the number of coronavirus-infected people in French hospitals rose by 389 to 10,249 on Tuesday, the first time the patient tally has been above 10,000 since Sept. 12.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also continued its steady rise and was up by 75 to 1,824, an increase of 25% in just a week.

The cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020 stood at over 119,000 late on Monday.

