IRGC chief urges Muslim nations to block aid routes to Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander urged Muslim countries to sever aid routes to Israel following the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials over Gaza war crimes, News.az reports citing Iranian media .

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued warrants of arrest for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest”, it confirmed in a statement Thursday.The arrest warrants mean that those accused could face arrest should they travel to one of the ICC’s 124 member states.On Friday, Major General Hossein Salami described the warrants as “a great victory” for the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance, noting that the regime has become isolated, PressTV reported.“This meant the political end of the Zionist regime,” he said, adding that “No one except the American officials will travel there anymore.”He urged “all the Muslim countries” to stop helping this regime so it fully collapses.“The economic arteries of the regime must be closed, and we say, especially to the Muslim governments, close the land, sea, and air routes of economic and military aid to this regime.”Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 44,056 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 104,268 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.Israel also faces an ongoing South Africa-led genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

News.Az