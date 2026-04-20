UAE breaks up terror cell with ties to Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih

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On Monday, the UAE State Security Department announced it had dismantled a "terrorist organization" and arrested all its members for their involvement in covert activities designed to undermine national unity and destabilize the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage attacks on state territory.

The department stated that investigations with the members revealed the group’s affiliation with “Wilayat al-Faqih” (Guardianship of the Jurist) in Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investigations also showed that the members had adopted extremist terrorist ideologies and ideas threatening internal security, the statement added. It said they carried out recruitment and indoctrination operations through secret meetings, in coordination with external parties, with the aim of reaching sensitive positions.

The charges against the members include establishing and running a secret organization, managing the organization on state territory, pledging allegiance and loyalty to external parties, and harming national unity and social peace.

News.Az