Israel intensifies deadly strikes on Gaza, shuts Rafah crossing -VIDEO

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. Photo by Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Palestinian officials report that since the ceasefire took effect in early October, the Israeli army has violated the agreement 47 times, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries, News.Az reports citing the Al Jazeera.

Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice” as PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of not doing enough to retrieve the captives’ bodies.


