OpenAI and Microsoft renegotiate deal, drop AGI clause

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OpenAI and Microsoft have significantly revised their long-standing partnership, marking a shift away from tightly coupled cooperation toward a more flexible arrangement.

The most notable change is the removal of the “AGI clause”, which had previously governed how both companies would handle the development of artificial general intelligence, News.Az reports, citing The Verge.

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This clause linked access to technology and revenue-sharing to whether AGI was achieved, making it one of the most controversial elements of their agreement.

Under the new terms, that framework has been scrapped. Revenue-sharing between the two companies is now capped and no longer tied to AGI milestones, reducing uncertainty around future financial obligations.

At the same time, Microsoft will no longer hold exclusive rights to OpenAI’s technology. OpenAI is now free to offer its models and services through other cloud providers, including competitors like Amazon and Google.

Despite this shift, Microsoft remains OpenAI’s primary cloud partner, and its Azure platform will still host OpenAI services by default where possible.

The revised deal also ensures Microsoft retains non-exclusive access to OpenAI technology through 2032, preserving a long-term strategic link between the companies.

News.Az