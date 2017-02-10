Russia to continue efforts to bring closer positions of Armenia, Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia supports the restoration of stability in the South Caucasus and sees no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Russia will continue its efforts to bring closer the positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan with a view to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin told TASS agency, AZVision.az reported.

“After a four-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in April last year, a number of steps have been taken to normalize the situation. Unfortunately, agreements on the creation of mechanisms for investigating incidents and expansion of the OSCE observation mission in the conflict zone have not yet been implemented,” the diplomat said.

He stressed that Russia supports the restoration of stability in the South Caucasus and sees no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“We, together with our partners in the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue our efforts to bring closer the positions of the conflicting parties,” the ambassador added.

On the night of April 2, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers. The firing resulted in deaths and injuries among the Azerbaijani population.

Azerbaijan responded with a counterattack, which led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements.

News.Az

News.Az