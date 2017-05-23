Turkey summons US ambassador over Washington clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara protests against 'aggressive and unprofessional' acts of US personnel towards foreign minister’s team last week.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the U.S. ambassador to Turkey in protest against the “aggressive and unprofessional actions” of American security personnel towards the foreign minister’s protection team outside the Turkish embassy chancery in Washington last week, according to Anadolu Agency.

The incident took place on May 16 when Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was visiting the U.S. capital along with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official tour to meet American President Donald Trump. A group of anti-Turkey protesters clashed with some Turkish-Americans, who had gathered outside the chancery to welcome the Turkish president.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry said “a written and verbal protest” was delivered to the U.S. ambassador over the actions of the American personnel that was “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices”.

“It has been formally requested that the U.S. authorities conduct a full investigation of this diplomatic incident and provide the necessary explanation,” it said.

“During the meeting with the ambassador, it was emphasized that the lapses of security experienced during our President's stay in Washington, which were caused by the inability of U.S. authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official program, will not overshadow what in every other aspect was a very successful and important visit,” the ministry said.

